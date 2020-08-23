Orange Cassidy, Chris Jericho set for Mimosa Mayhem match at AEW All Out

AEW looks to continue to make history by unveiling a unique, first of its kind match at AEW All Out.

The third and final match in the Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy rivalry in All Elite Wrestling has been revealed tonight on a special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite.

It was originally scheduled that Orange Cassidy would have his first ever in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone during tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. However, before the King of Sloth Style could speak, he would be interrupted by his rival, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

Carrying a bottle of "A Little Bit of the Bubbly" in his hand, Chris Jericho discussed his victory over Orange Cassidy at AEW Fyter Fest and Orange Cassidy's victory over Chris Jericho last week on AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho then laid down the challenge to Orange Cassidy to have the rubber match between the two at AEW All Out on September 5, 2020. However, this wouldn't be just any kind of match. Chris Jericho proposed that they combine Le Champion's love of bubbly and Orange Cassidy's fascination with orange juice.

Therefore, Chris Jericho challenged Orange Cassidy to the first ever Mimosa Mayhem Match at AEW All Out. Orange Cassidy gave a thumbs up to Le Champion, accepting Chris Jericho's challenge.

AEW Mimosa Mayhem Match

After Chris Jericho laid down the challenge to Orange Cassidy for a Mimosa Mayhem Match at All Out, a brief video package was shown to explain the rules to the unique, one-of-a-kind match.

The video package stated that the rules of the Mimosa Mayhem Match are relatively simple, with only three ways to earn victory and win the match. The only way to win the Mimosa Mayhem Match is via pinfall, submission or by throwing your opponent into an 80 gallon vat of champagne and orange juice — also known as a mimosa cocktail — that will be surrounding the ring.

.@IAmJericho vs. @orangecassidy III - Mimosa Mayhem Match

Sept 5th | ALL OUT!



Watch All Out LIVE! Saturday, Sept 5th 8/7c order NOW via all major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/DwuWkexIpv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 22, 2020

A unique, first-of-its-kind match, many All Elite Wresting fans are fascinated to see what the Mimosa Mayhem Match will entail at All Out and who will leave victorious. With Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy currently with one victory apiece, both men will be looking leave the rubber match between the duo victorious.

What are your thoughts on the 'Mimosa Mayhem Match' set for AEW All Out?