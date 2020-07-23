Orange Cassidy explains his character, why the Young Bucks needed him in AEW

Orange Cassidy is definitely one of the most intriguing wrestlers to explode onto the scene in the past few years. Joining AEW back in 2019, the "Freshly Squeezed" quickly rose in popularity and soon became one of the most divisive characters in the history of the sport.

We've rarely seen Orange Cassidy actually wrestle in AEW, as he's only ever had two singles matches so far. Both losses against PAC and Chris Jericho.

His latest match against Le Champion at Fyter Fest Night Two was well received, with Orange Cassidy managing to keep the fans laughing while getting the best of his opponent, someone that had to resort to a large amount of help from the Inner Circle to get the win. Just like his match against PAC last year, Cassidy wasn't beaten clean.

Orange Cassidy is great, even if he doesn't care to be

Cassidy's gimmick is quite unique, as it's essentially a parody of the sport he's in. In an interview with ESPN's Brett Thompson, he delved into who Orange Cassidy really is and what makes him tick.

"If I have to wrestle, I'll wrestle. It's not my fault that I'm good at wrestling. It's like one of those things, you have a job, you're good at it, but you know, do you really wanna?"

Despite not really caring about this sport he's so incredibly talented at, he caught the eyes of one of the most popular tag teams in the world, The Young Bucks, which lead to the decision of signing him.

"The Young Bucks were people that were like, 'We need to get Orange here.' Because my character is a giant middle finger to professional wrestling, so they were like, 'Of course, let's get him in.'"

For the full interview with Orange Cassidy, Trent Baretta, and Chuck Taylor, be sure to head to ESPN.com.

Orange Cassidy isn't finished with Chris Jericho, as he left the former AEW World Champion screaming his head off after some orange juice was dumped on him at Fyter Fest. Though Jericho initially denied the rematch, he might not be able to shake one of AEW's most popular stars much longer.

Advertisement

YOU HAVE JUST BEEN JUICED!

Watch Fight for the Fallen NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/VcVZ1gobq3 — ALL ELITE WRESTLING (@AEW) July 16, 2020

Who knows. If Cassidy does get his rematch, maybe he'll actually try? After all, if he's taken PAC and Jericho to their limit when not really caring about the result, one would have to assume that Orange Cassidy going at 100% would be nearly unstoppable.