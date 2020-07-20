The RAW Women's Title match between Sasha Banks and Asuka at Extreme Rules was going along as advertised until the finish happened. The incredibly talented women had a great match and it all seemed to be heading towards another title retention for The Empress of Tomorrow.

However, WWE's booking of the finish has divided fan opinion. Referee Eddie Orengo got blinded by Asuka's green mist and Bayley then ripped the ref's shirt off, put it on herself, and executed the pinfall. The Golden Role Models celebrated the heist that they pulled off, but it was reportedly never the plan for Extreme Rules.

Vince McMahon reportedly altered the Extreme Rules plan at the last minute

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan was for Asuka to reportedly win the match.

Per the report, it was Vince McMahon who changed his mind at the last minute regarding the finish of the Extreme Rules title match.

It was speculated that the finish was changed as WWE may want to have the rematch on a RAW TV episode to boost the falling ratings.

It has also been reported that WWE moved the Big Show vs. Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus matches to weekly TV to increase the viewership figures.

Here's what Meltzer and Alvarez discussed on the post-Extreme Rules edition of the WOR:

Meltzer: So, Sasha and Asuka, for whatever reason, Asuka was supposed to win the match, and Vince changed his mind. I think it was the day of the show, but it was basically a last-minute change.

Alvarez: I think it's very obvious what they want to do. These television numbers are horrific so they wanted to do rematches on television.

Meltzer: I wasn't told that directly.

Alvarez: I mean, they moved the Jeff Hardy Sheamus match to television. They put that Intercontinental title match.

Meltzer: Randy and Big Show was originally a PPV match also.

Alvarez: They are moving big PPV matches to TV because the TV numbers are doing terribly.

Sasha Banks and Bayley will explain their actions on the RAW after Extreme Rules and this storyline could have a rematch on one of the upcoming episodes of the Red brand.

Asuka is still listed as the RAW Women's Champion and she could be out to settle a few scores on the next episode.