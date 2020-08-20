Original plans for AOP before COVID-19 revealed

The Authors Of Pain or better known as AOP were Seth Rollins' enforcers before Rezar suffered a bicep injury, forcing the team on a hiatus. The AOP solidified their alliance with Seth Rollins when they interfered in a match between him and Kevin Owens on WWE RAW. The team attacked Owens and didn't lay a finger on Rollins.

A couple of weeks after the attack, the AOP and Seth Rollins attacked Kevin Owens backstage. The Prizefighter found Samoa Joe and Big Show on his side when he faced off the AOP and Seth Rollins in a Fist Fight.

AOP's plans before COVID-19

Paul Ellering, who was the manager of AOP, was a guest on this week's episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. On the show, Ellering spoke about WWE contacting him before the pandemic hit the USA.

“The idea was to bring me back in, but then this Corona stuff came up. Then the guys got hurt and they were out a while, so everything got put on the back shelf and I don’t know where it sits now.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

During the interview, Ellering also spoke about getting introduced to Akam and Rezar to form the AOP.

“WWE asked if I would fly down to Orlando and talk about it. After I met Rezar and Akam, the Authors of Pain, then I knew I wanted to do it because they are two terrific young men. The best of the best. I wanted to do it to help them. We had a good run for 2 years. It was fun. I really enjoyed being around all the young people there. I would fly down for TV and maybe an extra date to do interviews so I never had to be on the road.”(h/t WrestlingNews.co)

On their very first appearance on the main roster, AOP ended their alliance with Paul Ellering, pushing him away after their match. The AOP then aligned themselves with Drake Maverick, who proclaimed to be their new manager. They went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championship when they beat Seth Rollins in a handicap match.

Be sure to catch Road Warrior Animal in conversation with Sportskeeda.