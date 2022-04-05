Original plans for Edge's entrance at WrestleMania 2020 revealed

American rock band Alter Bridge were originally scheduled to perform Edge's theme song live at WrestleMania 36.

The event, which was moved to the WWE Performance Center because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was originally supposed to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WrestleMania 36 saw the Rated R Superstar in a Last Man Standing match against his former partner Randy Orton.

WWE initially planned to have a live musical performance before the match. Alter Bridge recorded 'Metallingus' back in 2004 as part of their debut album One Day Remains. Since then, the song has gone on to be synonymous with The Ultimate Opportunist and is one of the most well-known themes in wrestling history.

When asked by a fan on Facebook if the band would ever perform the song at WrestleMania, their manager Tim Tournier revealed that it was supposed to happen, but COVID-19 put an end to the plan.

“We actually booked this in 2020, it was all set – everyone was getting ready to fly in but it got canceled due to COVID. WWE and Edge have been great to us over the years, we love them and would jump at any opportunity to work with them,” Tournier said.

WWE @WWE



has brand new entrance music. We repeat ... EDGE HAS BRAND NEW ENTRANCE MUSIC.



#WWERaw WOAH WOAH WOAH! @EdgeRatedR has brand new entrance music. We repeat ... EDGE HAS BRAND NEW ENTRANCE MUSIC. WOAH WOAH WOAH!@EdgeRatedR has brand new entrance music. We repeat ... EDGE HAS BRAND NEW ENTRANCE MUSIC.#WWERaw https://t.co/cuKLLWXGMP

Edge now uses a different Alter Bridge song as his WWE theme

Although 'Metallingus' has been the Rated R Superstar's theme in WWE since 2005, he recently debuted a new entrance theme the week after his brutal attack on AJ Styles on the Road to WrestleMania.

The WWE Hall of Famer now uses 'The Other Side' from Alter Bridge's 2016 album The Last Hero, along with eerie purple lighting to add to his new persona.

The Ultimate Opportunist also added a new ally in Damien Priest at WrestleMania. The former US Champion helped Edge get the win over AJ Styles after distracting the latter. Together with the new theme song, the change in appearance, and the new alliance, Edge appears to have gone through a complete character shift.

It remains to be seen what direction The Rated R Superstar and Priest will move in and how WWE will book their new partnership.

What do you think of Edge's new theme? Would you like to see Alter Bridge perform at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Debottam Saha