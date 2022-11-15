Original plans for Rey Mysterio revealed ahead of injury

The original plans for Rey Mysterio, before he reportedly suffered an injury, have been revealed. As per the reports, Mysterio was supposed to compete at last week's SmackDown.

The legendary Luchador switched brands and joined SmackDown on October 14 to avoid fighting his son Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day on RAW. He won the number one contender's match for the Intercontinental Championship on the same night. He faced GUNTHER for the title in a competitive match on the October 28 episode of the Blue Brand.

The Master of 619 has not been on TV since.

Ringside News recently reported that the 47-year-old was backstage for last week's episode of SmackDown (November 11) in Indianapolis, IN, but was seen in a walking boot. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has since noted that Rey suffered either a foot or ankle injury.

PWInsider has now reported that Rey Mysterio was supposed to be a part of the ongoing SmackDown World Cup and has since been replaced by Mustafa Ali. The tournament started last week and is set to continue on this week's episode of the Blue Brand.

The eight-man tournament saw Santos Escobar defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and Braun Strowman defeat Jinder Mahal in first-round matches last week. The rest of the field consists of Ali, Butch, Sami Zayn, and Ricochet.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently reflected on Rey Mysterio ending his career

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) recently reflected on Rey Mysterio defeating him in his career-ending match at WrestleMania 25 in just 21 seconds.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently resurfaced on WWE TV as the manager of Baron Corbin on RAW and has helped his new protege get some winning momentum on Monday Nights.

Layfield appeared in his last match as a full-time competitor at WrestleMania 25 in 2009. He entered the Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX, as the Intercontinental Champion.

JBL then lost his title to the Master of the 619 in a 21-second bout. He grabbed the camera after the match, proclaimed, "I Quit," and announced his in-ring retirement the following night.

On the most recent episode of Table For 3 alongside Rey Mysterio and Booker T, Layfield reflected on his quick loss, commenting that his loss to Mysterio was quite similar to what he dished out a Vader lost to him decisively back in 1998.

"Everything that he [Vader] had that he could give me, he did that day," Layfield said. "That's why when my back got bad and I had to retire, that I chose you [Mysterio], and I said, 'This is my last match, and whatever JBL has, you're gonna get what I got,' which ain't a lot at that point."

JBL made a one-time in-ring return at the 2014 Royal Rumble, has had regular commentary gigs and has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV over a decade since his retirement.

