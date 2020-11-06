Original WWE Hell in a Cell plans for Roman Reigns revealed

The WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, faced Jey Uso in the first-ever I Quit match inside Hell in a Cell.

While The Tribal Chief's victory over his own cousin at the aforementioned pay-per-view was a critically-acclaimed affair, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Reigns vs. Uso wasn't the original plan for WWE Hell in a Cell.

Meltzer said the original plans for WWE Hell in a Cell featured a fatal four-way contest between Reigns, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and a fourth person.

Last month, it was reported that WWE had dropped plans for a much-awaited clash between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt.

Alexa Bliss' cold stare at Roman Reigns and the introduction of a Paul Heyman-inspired Firefly Fun House puppet named Wobbly Walrus indicated that The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns would occur sooner rather than later. However, that didn't turn out to be the case.

Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Alexa Bliss were all picked up by WWE RAW during the 2020 Draft, while Roman Reigns is the most integral aspect of SmackDown at the moment.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss are officially considered as babyfaces on RAW.

Meltzer added, "it becomes quite confusing," as far as Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's babyface roles are concerned.

The Fiend and Alexa Bliss are one of the most complex acts in WWE today, which is why they can't operate as standard babyfaces on the Red brand.

Potential opponents for Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Recently, Jey Uso fell in line and accepted Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief of the Anoa'i family. This brings up the question of what's next for the Universal Champion in WWE.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Randy Orton in a cross-branded champion vs. champion match at WWE Survivor Series 2020.

As for Roman's future on SmackDown, Dave Meltzer brought up the names of some opponents like Big E, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Daniel Bryan.

WWE fans have also expressed their interest in a huge potential program pitting Roman Reigns against Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Meltzer said the following on that topic:

"There is no word that is official but it would make sense if the cards fell into place, regarding Johnson’s schedule, fans being back at shows and Johnson wanting a memorable true final match."

A WrestleMania program against The Rock could be the apex point of Roman Reigns' Anoa'i family storyline in WWE.