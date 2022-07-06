"He wanted me to get into that" - WWE legend opens up on his interactions with DDP (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Oscar recently spoke about being a part of the DDP Yoga program.

Oscar has been one of the most recognized on-screen personalities in WWE since the mid-90s. He managed Men on a Mission, Mabel and Mo, and even guided them to a short run with the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, the veteran said that he met with DDP when his wife persuaded him to lose some weight.

Here's what the veteran had to say:

"Yeah, I ran into DDP. My wife talked to him a couple of years back. He wanted me to get into that DDP Yoga program he's got to get some of this weight off." (From 11:03 - 11:15)

He joked about still being "fat" but acknowledged the good work the Hall of Famer was doing. Oscar mentioned that he managed to lose 20 pounds recently.

"You see I'm still fat as hell. But no, I'm doing good. As I said, I got a defibrillator. I'm doing much better. I went to the doctor a couple of days ago and I lost 20 pounds. So much better," Oscar added. (From 11:23 - 11:42)

You can watch the full video here:

DDP Yoga has helped several WWE Superstars

Pro-wrestling can take a toll on a performer's mental and physical health. DDP has gone a long way to ease some of the stress of wrestlers on the road for over 300 days a year.

The Hall of Famer helped the likes of Razor Ramon and Jake "The Snake" Roberts battle their personal demons and turn their lives around. DDP has also worked with several current stars like Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and Ciampa.

The living legend continues to inspire millions worldwide with his brand of strength and conditioning.

