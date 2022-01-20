"I don't want a repass, I want a party" - Oscar on Men on a Mission possibly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Former Men on a Mission manager Oscar has opened up about the stable possibly getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and said he wants it to happen while he is still alive.

Mabel, also known as Big Daddy V and Viscera, was a part of the faction along with Mo. The two stars had one reign with the WWE Tag Team Championship. Mabel won the 1995 King of the Ring tournament while Mo was awarded a Slammy Award the year prior.

During a recent interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Oscar was asked when he expects Men on a Mission to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He stated that he's not sure, but he wants it to happen while he's still alive.

"I have no idea," said Oscar. "I feel like it's a possibility, but I'm gonna tell you guys, I'm gonna quote you guys with what Mabel told me. It was morbid, but it was what he said to me. He said that it was not gonna happen till we all died off. I don't know.

"Personally, [if it happens] I would like my accolade while I'm still living. You know, don't cry for me after I'm dead, cry for me now. I don't want a repass, I want a party. You gonna go, go. That's the way he felt about it, and to me, I humbly have to tell you that there are probably 100 guys that deserve it more than me at this point. So that's just the way I feel about it."

Oscar on Mabel being the first black WWE King of the Ring

Mabel made history by becoming the first black person to win the King of the Ring tournament. He defeated Savio Vega in the finals to earn himself the crown.

Oscar commented on the history-making moment, stating that it gives me a sense of pride.

"So you know, for Mabel to be the first black King of the Ring, you know, it really gives me a sense of pride to be part of a man's life who just helped pioneer not only the hip hop movement in wrestling, but to be part of the OGs or early black people in wrestling, to help make an impact and paved the way for a lot of the black wrestlers to come down the pike up until now, up until this day," said Oscar.

