Other than Trish Stratus, 2 other WWE Superstars who competed at WrestleMania 20 years ago competed this year

Apart from Trish Stratus, Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio also competed at WrestleMania 20 years ago, as well as this year.

WrestleMania 39 just concluded, and what a spectacle it turned out to be. There were plenty of enthralling matches that had fans at the edge of their seats.

One of the biggest matches on night one was the six-women tag team match between Trish, Becky Lynch, & Lita, and Damage CTRL. The team of Trish, Becky, and Lita emerged victorious. Trish Stratus also competed 20 years ago at WrestleMania 19 when she defeated victoria and Jazz for the Women's Championship.

However, Trish wasn't the only one from this year's event who competed 20 years ago. Rey Mysterio lost to Matt Hardy, and Brock Lesnar defeated Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship.

Trish Stratus and Mysterio have both gone into the Hall of Fame, with the latter headlining this year's proceedings. Rey also defeated Dominik at this year's event, while Lesnar defeated Omos.

It remains to be seen for how long the three legends will continue to make their mark on the landscape of pro wrestling. Given how much they have achieved, it is still heartwarming to see them compete at the highest level.

