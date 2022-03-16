"I do miss her little kisses" - Former champion on potential reunion with Mandy Rose in WWE

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Otis has opened up about potentially reuniting with reigning NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and working together as part of a storyline.

Otis looked back on their previous storyline and revealed that he missed working with her. During his appearance on El Brunch de WWE, he was asked about a future reunion with Rose.

He asserted that he misses her "little kisses and whispers" but does not see them working together in the future. Instead, Otis wants to stay focused on his current run as part of the Alpha Academy:

"Who wouldn't want to kiss her? Yes. Yes, she’s doing good doing with the NXT thing, but I just don’t see us in the future. But yes, I do miss her little kisses and hearing her little whispers in the ear. But she was a lot of fun to be with and work with. So yeah. I’m happy what she’s doing now, but right now, I can’t have unfocusedness in the Alpha Academy," said Otis. (h/t WrestlingInc)

Otis and Mandy Rose once played each other's love interests when both superstars were on SmackDown. Their romantic angle immensely boosted Otis' popularity and set the stage for his push on the main roster.

The Alpha Academy make a strong statement on WWE RAW

This week, Randy Orton threw a party for Riddle to celebrate RK-Bro's recent reclaiming of their RAW Tag Team Championships. However, they were soon interrupted by The Street Profits, who demanded a shot at the gold at WrestleMania. A slightly tense exchange between the two teams then led to a singles match between Riddle and Montez Ford.

It was an impressive match but couldn't reach a decisive conclusion as The Alpha Academy made their presence known by attacking both RK-Bro and Street Profits. The former champions' surprise interference forced the match to end in a no-contest but gave us a taste of what to expect from the upcoming title feud.

Otis and Chad Gable look determined to continue posing a credible threat in the RAW Tag Team Championship picture and it will be interesting to see how they are booked moving forward.

