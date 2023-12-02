Otis, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, and other WWE stars react to Matt Riddle's major life announcement

Matt Riddle may no longer be a part of WWE, but he is still very much a part of the wrestling world, and fans have been following what he has been doing outside the company. Today, he made an enormous announcement on social media, and other WWE stars have come together to wish him well.

It appears that it's baby season in the wrestling world. The recent announcement of Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara welcoming their first child was followed by Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera announcing that their baby had arrived as well. This comes days after Carmella and Corey Graves had their baby earlier this month.

Now, Matt Riddle just welcomed a new baby of his own. The star shared the news all over social media, including on his Instagram page.

His former WWE colleagues have now posted on Instagram and commented, reacting to the star's happy news. They congratulated him, letting him know that they were glad for him.

The reactions can be seen below.

The stars took to the comments immediately

Riddle shared that "Little Matthew" was born, but at this time, it's not certain if they are naming him Matthew or not.

Congratulations to Matt Riddle on the birth of his baby.

