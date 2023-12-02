How many children does Matt Riddle have? All you need to know about the new father!

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle and his partner, Misha Montana, recently gave birth to a baby boy. Riddle took to his social media handles to announce the wonderful news with an adorable caption.

The couple started dating each other back in September 2022 and have been living happily since then. However, The Original Bro has three children from his previous relationship with Lisa Rennie.

Riddle married Rennie in 2011, and they gave birth to their first children in the form of twins the next year. The twin daughters were named Amy and Alison. In 2014, Zachary was born as his third child.

And now, the former WWE Superstar has welcomed his fourth baby into the world. However, this is his first child with his current girlfriend, Misha Montana. The two of them have been in a relationship for a year now.

The former United States Champion shared the first glimpse of his child alongside Montana on social media and indicated that the child's name is Matthew.

Expand Tweet

Reason behind Matt Riddle and Lisa Rennie's divorce

Matt Riddle was one of the most controversial figures in WWE, which apparently became the reason for his departure from the company. The Original Bro's relationship with Lisa Rennie was also quite tumultuous.

They married in 2011 and were together for 11 years. However, it all fell apart, and the two divorced in 2022. The Original Bro was accused of sexually harassing Candy Cartright in 2020.

Things took a dark turn for The Original Bro when Cartright shed light on the entire incident, detailing everything. The news of her accusations spread like wildfire, wrapping Matt Riddle in controversy.

The former United States Champion did admit to his affair with Candy Cartright; he went on to call it consensual. This enraged his then-wife and seemingly created cracks within the couple.

Expand Tweet

With issues mounting and Rennie accusing Riddle of abandoning his children, the two divorced last year. Lisa Rennie divorced after having a long relationship. Matt Riddle has three children with her, with Rennie currently in custody of them.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes