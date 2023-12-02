Former WWE champion welcomes fourth child

A former WWE Superstar recently welcomed their fourth child.

The name in question is former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle. The 37-year-old announced his departure from the Stamford-based company on September 22 earlier this year. His release came alongside various big names, including Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and many more.

Matt Riddle took to his Twitter account earlier today to break the news to his followers. The Original Bro posted a photograph alongside fiancée Misha Montana and the newly born baby boy. He referred to his child as 'Little Matthew.' The baby boy is Riddle's first child with his fiancée. The former NXT Champion has three children with his ex-wife Lisa Rennie.

"Little Matthew has just entered the world🌎," Riddle wrote.

You can check the Twitter post below:

Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam opens up on Matt Riddle's release and a potential return

Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam is close friends with Matt Riddle, and the former WWE Champion spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter earlier this year. The 52-year-old believes that the infamous airport incident played a major role in Matt Riddle being released from his contract.

"It was probably, as they say, the straw that broke the camel's back. We need some stronger camels is what we need, but they got back problems anyway. You can see it in their form when they walk. Katie [Forbes, RVD's wife] even said a little while ago, 'Wow, it's amazing we haven't seen Matt in the news lately.' She's like, 'I know if I haven't seen his [expletive] online that he's been behaving himself or something,' because he would always get blamed from ex-girlfriends that are mad at him and a lot of those accusations."

RVD further talked about the possibility of WWE re-signing Riddle at some point in the future despite all the drama and allegations in the past.

"If we know for sure that all of that [accusations against Riddle] happened, then maybe he wouldn't be quite as over as a babyface. But it's like who knows, we tend to try to give people the benefit of a doubt when they deserve it. A lot of [expletive] added up with him. It doesn't mean he won't be back."

We here at Sportskeeda congratulate Matt Riddle on his child's birth.

