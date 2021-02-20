Otis breaks silence after turning heel on SmackDown

Otis has finally put up a tweet after turning heel on tonight's SmackDown.

Tonight, Otis and Chad Gable took on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in tag team action. The Mysterios won the match via DQ after Gable wouldn't listen to the official's count. Otis didn't seem happy with how things turned out. He went on to hit a splash on Rey Mysterio from the second rope, leaving him battered and bruised in the ring.

Soon after, Gable and Otis were interviewed backstage, and the former stated that the duo had title belts to chase and training to do. Otis retweeted the interview on his official Twitter handle, and one of the hashtags that he put seemingly revealed the intentions behind embracing his dark side.

Otis had spent the entirety of his WWE run as babyface, so far

Otis was a babyface from the very beginning, and his rivalry with Dolph Ziggler on the road to WrestleMania 36 only made people love him more. Otis bagged major success last year on WWE TV. He won Mandy Rose's affection as well as the Men's Money In The Bank briefcase, though he lost the latter to The Miz later. Otis was separated from his tag team partner Tucker, last year. Here's what Otis had to say about it:

"He's the only guy I can really trust to have my back in the ring is Tucker, and for him not being there anymore is crushing, I'm still in shock. We came in, full tag team, one day, we’ll get the tag team titles. We didn't get the titles in NXT. We lost two chances at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. It'll be bitter to sweet if we could one day come back together and win those Tag Team Championships."

Now that WWE has made the bold move of turning Otis heel on SmackDown, it would be interesting to see how he is handled in the near future. It seems like a tag team title run is on the horizon for Otis and Chad Gable. Otis has yet to win a title belt in WWE, but the much-awaited victory doesn't seem too far at this point.