Otis dresses up as Chucky for Halloween 2020 

WWE Superstars love dressing up as various characters for Halloween every year. This year is no different as our favorite Superstars are revealing their amazing costumes. Former Mr. Money in the Bank 2020 Otis has now joined the list as he has dressed up as Chucky "The Serial Killer" Doll. You can check out the Twitter post of Otis below.

Chucky the Doll has been one of the most popular characters to cosplay among WWE Superstars. We have previously seen several WWE Superstars dress-up as Chucky including the likes of Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, The Miz, to name a few.

Otis in WWE recently

The year 2020 has arguably been the best one for Otis in his WWE career. His love storyline with Mandy Rose launched him to popularity as Otis had the entire WWE Universe backing him to get his "peach". After defeating Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36, thanks to some outside help, Otis and Mandy Rose have since been an on-screen couple on WWE programming.

The popularity of Otis was so high among fans that WWE decided to take arguably the most surprising move of this year as he won the Money in the Bank ladder match in an unexpected manner. There were many interesting directions teased with Otis claiming that he would cash-in his contract on the Tag Team Championships with his Heavy Machinery brother Tucker.

Unfortunately, he wasn't booked to be a threat to the Universal Champion on SmackDown and he started losing momentum. After Mandy Rose was drafted to RAW and separated from Otis, the 2020 WWE Draft saw Heavy Machinery get separated as well with Tucker moving to the Red brand.

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Otis took on The Miz with his Money in the Bank contract on the line. During the ending moments of the match, Tucker betrayed Otis and The Miz took advantage to pin him to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank. With that, Otis became only the second person in WWE history to have lost their Money in the Bank contract to someone else. It will be interesting to see what is next for Otis in WWE.