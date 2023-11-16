Otis flirts with female WWE star; security was called

Otis is quite over as a WWE star and has done a lot of work to get there. As a whole, he's a fan favorite and, even when pushed as a heel, was quite beloved by the fans. Now, as a part of Alpha Academy, he still retains his charm. However, one WWE star didn't share this thought and, in fact, was horrified when he started to flirt with her - Lash Legend.

Alpha Academy was on NXT this week, as they were the guests for Meta Four on The Supernova Sessions this week. Both groups took shots at each other throughout the segment, but when Chad Gable announced that he was going after the Heritage Cup and taking it from Dar, things broke down. It ended with Gable taking out Dar with a headbutt.

However, during the course of the exchange, something else happened. Much like Otis has previously done, he decided to flirt with a female star. However, unlike Mandy Rose and Maxxine Dupri, both of whom appeared to be fond of him, Lash Legend was disgusted.

Otis started flirting with the star the moment he had the mic, and Legend, very bemused, screamed and called for security.

She was clearly not interested in either Otis' proposal or the wiggling of his hips that followed it.

Otis was defeated by Shinsuke Nakamura the day earlier on WWE RAW

Although the WWE star was in high spirits when it came to flirting with Lash Legend on NXT the previous night, the star didn't have the best experience.

He suffered a loss against Shinsuke Nakamura in a match where he took a Kinshasa. Clearly, the effects were not lasting as seen on NXT, but it remains to be seen if he takes up the issue of losing to Nakamura next week on RAW.

