Otis reacts to hilarious backstage WWE segment from RAW

WWE star and former Money In The Bank winner Otis had an amazing response to a backstage segment that aired exclusively on the company's social media channels.

Otis has remained one of WWE's most consistent performers. He came onto the main roster as a member of Heavy Machinery, then fell in love with Mandy Rose in a storyline that won over the hearts of the WWE Universe. Now he's teaming with Chad Gable as a member of the Alpha Academy and is a one-time Raw Tag Team Champion.

Now a new potential feud seems to be on the horizon for Otis. The company recently released a digital exclusive from Monday Night RAW that showed Alpha Academy walking the hallways as Otis was wiping off his sweat with a towel. When he threw the towel away, it landed on the head of Mansoor from Maximum Male models.

Group leader Maxxine Dupree became fascinated by what occurred. She looked at Otis and said, "This is going to be perfect." Otis has since responded on Twitter.

"I Always Need a Towel Baby to wipe The JUICE"

Maxxine Dupree has shown interest in WWE Superstar Otis before

Otis may continue to get involved with Maximum Male Models going forward. The group officially moved from SmackDown to RAW as part of a recent stable shake-up, and Maxxine Dupree's interest in the Alpha Academy member only continues to grow. Whether Dupree wants him to join the group or to feud with them remains to be seen.

Otis was involved in a high-stakes tag team match at WrestleMania 38 and will look to find his place at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. He had a decent showing in the Royal Rumble, where he came in at #16. One thing that is certain is that he has proven his longevity in the company.

