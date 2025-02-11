WWE Superstar Otis has sent a message to his former tag team partner, Tucker, via his X handle. Tucker now coaches wrestling at a high school.

A few years back, Heavy Machinery was one of the most popular acts on WWE TV. The duo received support from fans during their storyline with Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler on the road to WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Shortly after the team split, WWE released Tucker. Otis is still going strong on the main roster and consistently gets loud pops. A new update by Local news station KPTV revealed that Tucker now works as a high school wrestling coach.

Trending

His former tag team partner noticed the piece and shared a heartfelt response on X.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

"TUCKyyyyy 😘," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Tucker on a possible reunion with Otis

Back in 2021, Tucker spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. He said he's in touch with his former tag team partner and hinted at a future reunion.

"Yeah, I mean, just being around him, out of the ring, you know, we have a very genuine brotherhood. Still do. We talk to each other every week. I love the man. I wish him nothing but success," Cooper stated. "I pretty much have no doubt in my mind that at some point in time down the road, we will get back together and do our thing. Whether that's in WWE or not, who knows, you know, I think my downfall was unfortunate."

A few months after WrestleMania 36, Tucker turned heel on his partner in a shocking moment. This led to Heavy Machinery splitting up, and fans knew it was only a matter of time before Tucker was released. Tucker is seemingly doing well following his release, judging by the latest update on his life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback