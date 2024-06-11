Otis reveals 3 major reasons why he can't turn on Chad Gable; 2 released superstars referenced on RAW

Otis has been getting increasingly positive reactions from the crowds every week. Anticipating a turn on Chad Gable, the frustration has been in seeing him revert to his leader. On RAW, he finally revealed three major reasons why he couldn't turn on Chad Gable while referencing two released superstars.

Backstage on RAW this week, Sami Zayn went to check on Maxxine Dupri and the condition of her ankle. The conversation was cut short when Otis walked in and expressed his regret over how he handled Sami Zayn last week by bulldozing him in the act of "revenge."

When Sami Zayn spoke to him, the muscle of The Alpha Academy revealed why he is so loyal to Chad Gable. He said that he had it all at one point before losing it all - his Money in the Bank briefcase, his "peach" (Mandy Rose), and his brother Tucky (Tucker).

As fans know, Mandy Rose and Tucker were both released by WWE, but Chad Gable ended up being there, which is why the muscle of the Alpha Academy can't turn on him.

The Intercontinental Champion lets him know that he's capable of so much more than he realizes.

It seems like the wheels are turning.

