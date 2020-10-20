Otis reveals the history of El Gran Gordo and his future

The season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW saw Tucker bring a talented luchador El Gran Gordo, as his partner. It was, of course, his Heavy Machinery partner and Mr. Money in the Bank Otis in disguise. The two took on the team of The Miz and John Morrison and defeated them.

After the match, El Gran Gordo, Tucker, and The New Day celebrated backstage when Mandy Rose appeared and gave a whole ham to the disguised Otis. When translated to English, El Gran Gordo means "the big fat man".

Otis has now taken to Twitter to reveal the history of El Gran Gordo and how he first met him back in 2014. Otis also mentioned that he will always have Tucker's back, hinting that we might see more appearances from him under the disguise going forward.

"I first Met EL GRAN GORDO back in 2014 during the Pan American Games in Greco Roman Wrestling in Mexico City. Will Always have @tuckerwwe Back against Those Punks MIZ and Morrison. The BEST to Wear PINK and With Incredible Lucha Skills in the Squared Circle."

Otis in WWE in recent times

Otis has been one of the breakout stars for WWE this year. Starting with his incredible love storyline with Mandy Rose, which was hugely successful and popular among the WWE fans, he went on to shockingly win the Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this year.

At the WWE Draft 2020, he was officially separated from his Heavy Machinery partner Tucker, who was drafted to RAW. The fans haven't been happy with the way WWE has booked Otis in the last few months, raising questions on whether he is credible enough to pose a serious threat to the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

In any case, Otis never ceases to entertain the WWE Universe, and his appearance as El Gran Gordo was yet another example of the same.