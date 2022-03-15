"Definitely missed the beard" - Otis talks about his character change and partnership with Chad Gable

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Otis has revealed that he misses his beard and his old character.

The meaty half of Alpha Academy is fresh off the loss of his first title in WWE, which he and partner Chad Gable held for 56 days. The loss came at the hands of RK-Bro in a triple threat match on last week's RAW.

The big man recently sat down with WWE El Brunch and discussed teaming up with Gable, describing his new character as "all business". He also revealed that he misses his beard, especially in the harsh winter of his native Minnesota:

"This is my first winter living in Minnesota without the beard, so the whole double chin and my neck was freezing. It’s a cold winter. When it was minus 30, it was like, ‘Oh, the beard is gone.’ I’m outside playing with my dogs and they’re having fun because they have the fur and are playing in the snow. Definitely missed the beard when it came to winter." described Otis.

When talking about his partnership with Chad Gable, Otis revealed that it's difficult being hated by the crowd, but he understands that it is part of the job:

"The old Otis, here and there, when it comes to the crowd, basically, it's a lot different to be a hated man these days in the ring. At the same time, that's what the Alpha Academy does, get under people's skin." (H/T: Fightful)

To end the interview, he reminisced about his old gimmick. The Alpha Academy member said that the "old him" was a nice guy. Otis says that part of him will never go away, even if he does not miss it.

Otis and Chad Gable were defeated in a triple-threat match by RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championship

The Alpha Academy lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to RK-Bro in a triple-threat match last Monday night. The bout also included the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

The three squads faced off for the titles to open the March 8 episode. The match ended after Rollins hit Chad Gable with a Curb Stomp, but Riddle threw him out of the ring to steal the pin and the titles.

This likely means the team of Randy Orton and Riddle will take the championships to WrestleMania 38. It also means that Alpha Academy will have to find another way to get a match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

