Otis sends a message to JD McDonagh after his heated exchange with Rhea Ripley, thanks The Eradicator

WWE Superstar Otis has reacted to the heated exchange between JD McDonagh and Rhea Ripley on X (formerly Twitter). Otis is currently signed to Monday Night RAW where he is part of The Alpha Academy. Meanwhile, McDonagh, along with The Judgment Day, has been feuding with The Terror Twins (Ripley and Damian Priest).

On X, Otis took a dig at McDonagh and thanked Ripley. During their social media exchange, the Irishman didn't hold himself back from calling his former stablemate a "bi**h".

"I'd like To Thank @RheaRipley_WWE for giving us The O.DD.S Detective Services this information. Ohhh YEAAA he's gettin a Ride! That's right JD... JD McNewdge........" wrote Otis.

Check out Otis' tweet by clicking here.

Jim Cornette wants Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to get a major victory at Bash In Berlin

At the upcoming WWE Bash In Berlin Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will face Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated that Ripley and Priest should win in Germany. He also mentioned that The Eradicator hasn't won a match since returning from injury. He said:

"You know, I'm thinking the babyfaces should go over, but that doesn't mean that's the end of the program. They can get heat after, or they can do something or whatever... This is Rhea's big return. I'm not worried about Priest as much, but this is Rhea's big return from her injury. In that case, Rhea needs to win something here pretty soon."

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Ripley lost to Morgan after interference from Dominik, who betrayed Mami. The loss resulted in Ripley failing to regain the Women's World Championship which she was forced to relinquish due to a shoulder injury after WrestleMania XL. Amid her absence, Morgan won the title from Becky Lynch.

