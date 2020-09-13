Otis sends a message to Mandy Rose following trade to RAW 

In what came as a major surprise to the WWE Universe, Mandy Rose has been traded to WWE RAW. The announcement was made by none other than The Miz on the latest edition of Talking Smack. It should be noted that The Miz, along with John Morrison, is currently feuding with Otis. The duo has been eyeing his Money In The Bank contract on SmackDown.

Mandy Rose slammed The Miz on Twitter for using his pull to move her to Monday Night RAW. She stated that The Miz did it so that he could stop Otis from succeeding. Later, Otis chimed in and reacted to Mandy's move. He also had a message for his sweetheart.

You Tell Em My Peach 🍑! 😡



DOZ AND ROZE are COMINNNNNNN’✊🏻



She’s The MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD 👉🏻 https://t.co/SiCsXhV9ws — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) September 12, 2020

Otis and Mandy Rose have been together since WrestleMania 36

Otis had been pursuing Mandy Rose for a long time, and he finally seemed to get her attention earlier this year. The SmackDown Hacker exposed Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler's ploy to keep the couple away from each. However, Rose eventually showed her affection for Otis at WrestleMania 36 and the two lovebirds have been together ever since.

The Miz and Morrison recently began targeting Otis, going as far as stealing Otis' Money In The Bank briefcase. Judging from Otis' tweet, The Miz's dastardly deed isn't enough to keep him and Rose apart. Only time will tell whether Mandy's move to RAW will affect her relationship with Otis.