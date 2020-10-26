Otis' winning streak comes to an end at WWE Hell In A Cell: How many matches did Otis win before tonight's loss?

Tonight at WWE Hell In A Cell, Otis lost the Money in the Bank contract to The Miz after Tucker turned heel and attacked him with the briefcase. With this loss, Otis' eight-match winning streak on the main roster as a singles Superstar has finally come to an end. Let's take a look at all the eight matches that Otis won as a singles wrestler before his unfortunate loss to The Miz at Hell In A Cell.

Otis Def. John Morrison (pin) - WWE Friday Night Smackdown (October 2, 2020)

Otis Def. John Morrison (pin) - WWE Friday Night Smackdown (September 11, 2020)

Otis Def. King Corbin (DQ) - WWE Friday Night Smackdown (May 26, 2020)

Otis Def. Dolph Ziggler (pin) - WWE Friday Night Smackdown (April 25, 2020)

Otis Def. A.J. Styles, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Rey Mysterio "Money In The Bank" Ladder match - WWE Money In The Bank 2020 (April 15, 2020)

Otis Def. Dolph Ziggler (pin) - WWE WrestleMania 36 (March 26, 2020)

Otis Def. Drew Gulak (pin) - WWE Friday Night Smackdown (January 3, 2020)

Otis Def. Daniel Bryan, Xavier Woods (pin, Triple-Threat) - WWE Smackdown Live! (July 9, 2019)

Otis has had an incredible 2020 so far

Barring tonight's loss, Otis has had an amazing 2020 so far. Earlier this year, he got into a romantic angle with Mandy Rose, which saw Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville plotting to keep the duo away from each other. He finally won Mandy's heart and the two got together at WrestleMania after Otis' win over Ziggler.

He went on to win the 2020 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, but his run with the briefcase has finally come to an end, courtesy of Tucker's betrayal. It will be interesting to see how WWE manages to present Tucker as a heel, moving forward. As for Otis, he is as charismatic and intriguing as ever and has a bright future ahead of him in WWE.