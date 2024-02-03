"OUR era" - Cody Rhodes sends a bold message regarding WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter/X to send a bold message following his historic Royal Rumble victory.

Rhodes recently won his second consecutive Royal Rumble after last eliminating CM Punk. Last year, he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rhodes reacted to WWE selling over 10,000 tickets for this week's edition of SmackDown. The American Nightmare boldly claimed that WrestleMania 40 would also sell out both nights, as he praised the present-day WWE roster:

"And Wrestlemania is very like gonna sell out both nights. This roster. These fans. OUR era," wrote Rhodes.

Check out Rhodes' tweet:

Dutch Mantell made a bold statement regarding Cody Rhodes

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell made a bold statement regarding Cody Rhodes, claiming that the WWE star could end up losing once again at WrestleMania.

Speaking at Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that Triple H might swerve the WWE Universe by having Rhodes suffer another major loss at WrestleMania.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Mantell said:

"But that's system I think is, that playbook is thrown out of the window. You got a new coach now. You got a new coach, you got a new regime, so now they are gonna do it there way... That what Sid described was all under Vince. So Vince is gone, now Triple H is taking over, and he may do some things that even surprise us. So, I think he took it back to what wrestling used to be, people guessing."

Rhodes will be appearing on this week's edition of SmackDown. The show will also feature Roman Reigns, who successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

