WWE may pull off another massive twist with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, says veteran (Exclusive)

While Cody Rhodes won the WWE Royal Rumble twice in a row, a veteran thinks that another surprise may still be in store for the fans.

The American Nightmare shocked the majority of the audience when he took down CM Punk in the closing moments of the Royal Rumble. Although many expected The Second City Saint to win, the surprise twist left almost everyone thinking that Cody was finally on track to finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

However, Dutch Mantell thinks that Triple H may still pull off a massive swerve. Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the veteran explained that the creative department had changed after Vince McMahon left the company, implying that Cody may lose a second time at WrestleMania.

"But that's system I think is, that playbook is thrown out of the window. You got a new coach now. You got a new coach, you got a new regime, so now they are gonna do it there way... That what Sid described was all under Vince. So Vince is gone, now Triple H is taking over, and he may do some things that even surprise us. So, I think he took it back to what wrestling used to be, people guessing." [7:30 onwards]

Triple H spoke highly about Cody Rhodes after WWE Royal Rumble

The Game certainly holds Cody in high regard, considering his comments about the Rumble winner at the Post-show media conference.

Speaking at the conference, Triple H explained The American Nightmare's dedication to the business by using an example.

"There is nobody more dedicated to this craft. The respect he (Cody Rhodes) has for it is second to none. I'm waiting for him to come back at Gorilla while he spends 45 minutes out there meeting people, shaking hands, and taking pictures. I'm like, 'Somebody gotta go get him. We got a press conference happening and it's already started, they're waiting for us.' I love that. I love his dedication to the WWE Universe, our fans, to anybody," Triple H said.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Cody Rhodes in the coming weeks.

