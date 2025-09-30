"Out of control" - Longtime wrestling veteran slams TKO for current WWE ticket prices

The topic of WWE ticket prices in the TKO era has been a big part of the discourse among the online wrestling fanbase, and one longtime veteran believes that things have gotten out of control.

Ad

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis brought up the topic of ticket prices in the sports entertainment juggernaut. With WrestleMania tickets now selling for tens of thousands of dollars, the consensus appears to be that most fans are getting completely priced out.

Longtime wrestling veteran journalist Bill Apter said that under the TKO era, the ticket prices in WWE have gotten completely out of control, and also said that the ESPN deal that will require fans to pay $30 per month for Premium Live Events is another layer to price fans out:

Ad

Trending

"It's out of control as far as I'm concerned. The wrestling fan is being priced out. Even on TV, just by streaming ESPN for WWE's PLEs. People can't afford this kind of money."

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

Bill Apter says the situation is a "fine mess" for WWE fans

Bill Apter continued on about the ticket price issue as host Mac Davis criticized TKO, stating that they are coming off as money-hungry with the overall pricing.

In response, Apter said that for the average wrestling fan, this entire situation is a "fine mess" when talking about the ESPN deal as well as ticket prices.

Ad

"The world is changing, and the wrestling world, the streaming world, and for the wrestling fan, this is another fine mess."

It seems as though the company is going to continue to push towards more expensive tickets, atleast if TKO executive Mark Shapiro is to be believed. He explicitly stated that Vince McMahon was too focused on making ticket prices affordable for families to the point that he wasn't able to maximize the potential of it.

Ad

Time will tell how this all plays out in the long run.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of The Wrestling Time Machine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!