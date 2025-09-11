There is some bad news for WWE fans. A week ago a fan confronted WWE President Nick Khan at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights about the company's high ticket prices for its events.

Khan said that he understood the concern, raising hope that there might be some relief for fans in the coming months. However, a statement by TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro indicates fans should expect a further increase in the prices.

During the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, Shapiro discussed WWE’s live event pricing strategy and said it had work to do on its "ticket yield" compared to UFC.

"We know we have more room to go. Why do we know that? UFC is breaking records everywhere they go. We know we have a lot of room there because Vince McMahon was primarily pricing tickets for families and wasn’t totally focused on maxing the opportunity there. We see what we can do with the UFC and we’re replicating that in terms of ticket yield and advance sales when it comes to OnLocation on the WWE side. It’s really working out well,” he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Shapiro mentioned that WWE saw a meaningful increase, as "evidenced by the 59% margin we did in the second quarter." He said that ticket sales and site fees "play a big part" in driving that.

WWE's high ticket pricing is yielding beneficial results for them. The second quarter of 2025 reportedly saw its live event and hospitality revenue at $185.7 million, an increase of $41.4 million for its year-over-year comparison.

Hence, fans can expect the prices to remain the same in the near future with a likelihood of a spike.

Vince Russo criticized WWE for exorbitant ticket prices

WWE has faced criticism from fans for high ticket prices. The recently announced prices for Wrestlepalooza continue that trend.

Front row seats near the ring have been listed at $5,988. Last month, talking on Sportskeeda's BroDown podcast, Vince Russo criticized the pricing for WWE events. He pointed out data that showed that a significant number of households in the U.S. are making less than $30,000 annually and questioned who will buy these tickets.

While the concern remains genuine, given Shapiro's latest statement, it does not look like WWE will be coming down on the high ticket prices anytime soon.

