  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • “Who’s buying these tickets?” – Vince Russo blasts WWE over outrageous pricing (Exclusive)

“Who’s buying these tickets?” – Vince Russo blasts WWE over outrageous pricing (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Aug 23, 2025 12:41 GMT
Triple H runs the creative team in WWE [Image: WWE.com]
Triple H runs the creative team in WWE [Image via: WWE.com]

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently shared some interesting stats about the WWE audience. He was appalled to see the current ticket prices the company charges for events.

Ad

WWE is facing criticism for its outrageous ticket pricing. Major PLEs like WrestleMania and SummerSlam were already inaccessible to the average fan due to their expensive ticket packages. The company recently announced the prices for Wrestlepalooza. Front-row seats near the ring have been listed at $5,988, before fees, pushing the actual cost above $6,000.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo highlighted the huge disconnect between ticket prices and the income levels of fans. He picked out data and shared that both SmackDown and RAW viewing households earn well below the US national average of $74,580, with a significant portion of households making less than $30,000 annually. The veteran writer questioned how the company expected fans to afford expensive event tickets.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Listen to this, listen to this, Mac. These are actual, real numbers. Now the ticket prices," Russo continued, "The median household income for viewers of all major professional wrestling programs, including WWE, is lower than the US national median household income of $74,580. Specifically, the median household income of SmackDown viewers is $47,900, while for RAW, the median household income is $54,300, according to data reflecting live and same-day viewership from January to November. One source indicates that 33.4% of WWE's US audience lives in households earning $30,000 or less. Who's buying these tickets?"
Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

youtube-cover
Ad

Despite the company's record profits with every global event, rising ticket costs may drive away the casual fans who want to have a good time at the show.

With ticket prices increasing, it will be interesting to see how long supporters can keep filling arenas worldwide.

Remember to embed this video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript if you use the quotes from this article.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications