“Who’s buying these tickets?” – Vince Russo blasts WWE over outrageous pricing (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently shared some interesting stats about the WWE audience. He was appalled to see the current ticket prices the company charges for events.
WWE is facing criticism for its outrageous ticket pricing. Major PLEs like WrestleMania and SummerSlam were already inaccessible to the average fan due to their expensive ticket packages. The company recently announced the prices for Wrestlepalooza. Front-row seats near the ring have been listed at $5,988, before fees, pushing the actual cost above $6,000.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo highlighted the huge disconnect between ticket prices and the income levels of fans. He picked out data and shared that both SmackDown and RAW viewing households earn well below the US national average of $74,580, with a significant portion of households making less than $30,000 annually. The veteran writer questioned how the company expected fans to afford expensive event tickets.
"Listen to this, listen to this, Mac. These are actual, real numbers. Now the ticket prices," Russo continued, "The median household income for viewers of all major professional wrestling programs, including WWE, is lower than the US national median household income of $74,580. Specifically, the median household income of SmackDown viewers is $47,900, while for RAW, the median household income is $54,300, according to data reflecting live and same-day viewership from January to November. One source indicates that 33.4% of WWE's US audience lives in households earning $30,000 or less. Who's buying these tickets?"
Despite the company's record profits with every global event, rising ticket costs may drive away the casual fans who want to have a good time at the show.
With ticket prices increasing, it will be interesting to see how long supporters can keep filling arenas worldwide.
