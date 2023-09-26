"Out of time, so say goodbye" - WWE Superstar's cryptic tweet indicates major change might be coming 

There might be a big change coming to WWE RAW very soon if a star's cryptic tweet is anything to judge by. The star posted on Twitter, and while it appears that he was enjoying a song, it seems that it could hint at a bigger change to come in the coming RAWs. Karrion Kross's post was immediately seen as what it could mean by eagle-eyed fans.

Drew McIntyre made his views known on WWE RAW tonight, showing a change in character in his absolute intolerance of Jey Uso. With the latter trying to prove himself, he didn't mind leaving the star alone last week to be beaten down by the Judgment Day. He even shouted at New Day this week, apparently snapping and stating that Jey Uso got karma. This seemed to confirm his heel turn.

Now, though, after Karrion Kross' tweet, it seems that another major change might come. For a long time, Drew McIntyre's theme has not been his most popular one. Fans have been clamoring for the return of the Broken Dreams theme song. That's what Kross hinted at today by tweeting the song's lyrics.

Fans have spotted it, but now it remains to be seen if this is followed up by WWE actually changing his theme song.

