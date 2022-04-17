WWE loses viewership for this week's episode of SmackDown

The overnight ratings for the April 15 episode of WWE SmackDown have been released.

This week's episode of SmackDown emanated from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. It had some stellar matches on the card, including an Intercontinental Championship bout. However, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns wasn't on the show.

Spoiler TV reported that this week's show drew an average of 2.055 million viewers in overnight ratings. Hour one drew 2.101 million viewers, while viewership fell to 2.008 million viewers in the second hour—a significant fall from last week’s episode, which drew 2.23 million viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, SmackDown averaged a 0.4 rating.

What happened on SmackDown this week?

The show opened with RK-Bro and The Usos facing off in the ring. Riddle & Orton accepted The Bloodline's challenge for a Tag Team Title Unification Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Rhea Ripley was in a singles matchup with Naomi. Liv Morgan and Sasha Banks were at ringside cheering for their respective partners. The Nightmare won with the Riptide to send a strong message to the Women's Tag Team Champions ahead of their title defense on RAW. In another singles match, Madcap Moss beat Humberto.

Drew Gulak interviewed Charlotte Flair in the ring. The Queen claimed she never tapped out to Ronda Rousey. When Gulak insisted she tapped out when the ref was not watching, Charlotte snapped and caught him in a Figure Eight Leg Lock.

Sami Zayn faced Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior was about to hit the Claymore when Zayn ran out of the ring, resulting in a countout victory for McIntyre. Ricochet was up next, defending his Intercontinental title against Jinder Mahal. The bout went back and forth as the two jostled for the advantage. The champion finally hit a spectacular Shooting Star Press on Mahal to retain the title.

Riddle was in the show's main event against Jimmy Uso in a match made official by Adam Pearce earlier in the evening. Randy Orton and Jey Uso were at ringside. The Original Bro won the match with an incredible RKO, leading to cheers from the fans in attendance.

Edited by Abhinav Singh