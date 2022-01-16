Overnight ratings for the January 14 episode of WWE SmackDown revealed

The latest ratings for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown are out.

This week's show emanated from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE, and was an important pit stop on the way to the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

According to reports by Spoiler TV, the blue brand averaged 2.036 million viewers. This was down from last week's episode, which averaged 2.16 million viewers. Hour one this week drew 2.069 million viewers and viewership dipped slightly to 2.050 million viewers in the second hour. The show drew a 0.5 rating in the target 18-49 demographic.

What happened on SmackDown this week?

The Usos kicked off the show and talked about the greatness of The Bloodline. The Usos then introduced the tag teams participating in a fatal four-way tag team match to determine the new #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

In the match that followed, Viking Raiders got the better of Los Lotharios, the impromptu team of Cesaro and Mansoor, and the team of Shanky and Jinder Mahal. In the next segment, Sami Zayn claimed that he could "out-Jackass" Royal Rumble participant Johnny Knoxville by attempting to jump the ring in a shopping cart and land on a black mat on the other side. However, Zayn backed out of the stunt only to be hit by a Kinshasa from Nanakmura. Rick Boogs then shoulder-pressed and launched Sami on the black mat.

Aliyah then shocked Natalya by setting the record for the quickest win in just 3.17 seconds in her debut singles match on the blue brand. In another segment, two greats collided as Charlotte Flair and the returning Lita engaged in a war of words in the ring. The encounter ended with Lita hitting The Twist of Fate on the SmackDown Women's Champion. In singles action, Sheamus defeated Ricochet, and Madcap Moss defeated Kofi Kingston.

In the final segment, Universal Champion Roman Reigns came face-to-face with Seth Rollins. The two men took verbal shots at each other. Rollins said Roman needed The Bloodline to be successful. The Tribal Chief retaliated and declared that if he wanted a marquee matchup with a RAW star, he'd have called out Seth's wife. The Usos tried to ambush Rollins, but The Visionary was too quick for The Bloodline and escaped the ring.

