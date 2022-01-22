Overnight ratings for the January 21 episode of SmackDown

Overnight ratings for the latest episode of WWE SmackDown are out.

According to Spoiler TV, the blue brand drew an average of 2.136 million viewers. That was up from last week's average of 2.06 million viewers. Hour one drew 2.145 million viewers while the second hour had 2.127 million viewers watching.

The show had a 0.6 rating in the target 18 to 49 demographic.

What happened on SmackDown this week

The Usos kicked off SmackDown by acknowledging Roman Reigns' historic 508-day Universal Championship run. The Tribal Chief also came to the ring to join the celebration. However, he was interrupted by Seth "Freakin" Rollins who said that The Usos were the reason why Reigns was champ for over 500 days.

Rollins then challenged Usos to a tag team match, with the stipulation that if The Usos lost, they would be barred from ringside at the Royal Rumble. Seth's mystery partner was none other than Kevin Owens. The Head of the Table added the caveat that if Rollins and Owens lost, Rollins would forfeit the match at Royal Rumble.

Up next, Kofi Kingston was in action against Madcap Moss with Big E making an appearance at ringside to even the odds for his New Day teammate. Kofi won the match with an explosive kick to Moss. Aliyah was in a rematch of last week's encounter against Natalya. Aliyah picked up the win via disqualification. After the match, Natalya launched a beat down on Aliyah but Xia Li came to the rescue. In tag team action, the Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios.

Naomi had a rematch with Charlotte, however Sonya Deville officiated the match and handed Charlotte the victory under controversial circumstances when The Queen locked in the Figure Eight without Naomi even tapping out. Sheamus with his protégé Ridge Holland, picked up a singles win over Ricochet.

In the main event, Rollins and Owens put on a spectacle against The Usos. In the closing moments of the match, Rollins hit The Stomp on Jimmy Uso. Reigns interfered in the match and struck down Rollins with a Superman Punch which handed the disqualification win to Rollins and Owens.

Also Read Article Continues below

Did you enjoy SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments below.

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top at Royal Rumble? Seth Rollins Roman Reigns 22 votes so far