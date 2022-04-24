WWE SmackDown ratings dip to a record low this week

The overnight ratings for the April 22 episode of WWE SmackDown were released recently.

Spoiler TV reported that this week's episode hit a record low for 2022, with numbers dipping below two million for the first time this year.

This week's show averaged 1.805 million viewers in overnight ratings. Hour one drew 1.812 million viewers, while Hour 2 brought in 1.798 million viewers. The show received a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

What happened on SmackDown this week?

The show opened with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a contract signing segment. Flair repeatedly reminded fans that she had beaten The Rowdy One at WrestleMania.

The Queen's next move was to flip the table and hit Ronda with a Kendo Stick. Rousey caught the stick after a few hits and got in some shots of her own. As Drew Gulak tried to restore order, The Baddest Woman on the Planet caught him in an Armbar and signed the contract as he yelled, "I Quit."

Butch took another loss against Xavier Woods in singles competition. After the match, he furiously walked out on his friends and was nowhere to be found. Fellow former NXT UK Champion Gunther made yet another bold statement as he put enhancement talent Teddy Goodz through severe punishment in a match.

Riddle was in action against Jey Uso, with Roman Reigns watching the match from his locker room. In the match's final stages, Jey attempted a top rope splash, but the Original Bro got his knees up and picked up a rollup victory.

Next, Natalya and Shayna Baszler interrupted the Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi to make it clear that they were gunning for the title. After Madcap Moss defeated Angel in a match, Happy Corbin attacked his former friend and floored him with the End of Days.

Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn were set to duke it out in a Lumberjack match. Chaos broke out during the match when The Usos attacked RK-Bro, and The Master Strategist bolted into the audience.

WWE official Adam Pearce announced that the two men would be locked in a Steel Cage next week. McIntyre then repelled a surprise attack from Jinder Mahal and Shanky with a devastating Claymore to end the show.

