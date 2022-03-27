Overnight ratings for WWE SmackDown experience another drop for the March 25 episode

The overnight ratings for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown have been released.

This week's show emanated from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. It featured top stars, including the likes of Universal Champion Roman Reigns, 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

As per the latest reports by Spoiler TV, the blue brand drew an average of 2.073 million viewers in overnight ratings, a considerable drop from last week's total of 2.147 million viewers.

Hour one drew 2.076 million viewers, while the second hour drew 2.069 million viewers. The show averaged a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 key demographics.

What happened this week on SmackDown?

Brock Lesnar kicked off the show this week and announced that he was looking for Reigns. Lesnar then hijacked Reigns' locker room and made himself comfortable.

Shinsuke Nakamura picked up a win over one-half of SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso. New Day member King Woods made his return to the blue brand when he faced off against Ridge Holland. The King of the Ring rolled up Holland for the win.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey made her way to the ring and called out Charlotte Flair. The SmackDown Women's Champion appeared on the titantron and mentioned that she was not on the show. Rousey vowed to make the Queen tap out at WrestleMania.

Intercontinental Champion Ricochet was in action against Angel Garza of the Los Lotharios. A distraction from Humberto on the outside allowed Angel to roll up Ricochet for the win.

The champ was incensed and challenged Humberto to a match. The latter accepted, and this time Ricochet lost via count out as Angel prevented him from making his way back to the ring in time.

The Boss Sasha Banks won a fatal four-way match against Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, and Queen Zelina when she made Zelina tap out to the Bank Statement.

Roman Reigns finally made his way to the ring. Lesnar emerged from the crowd to confront him. The Beast got on the announcer's table with a steel chair in hand while security guards formed a wall between him and the ring.

The WWE Champion swooped down on the guards with several chair shots as the Usos escorted Reigns out of the ring. Backstage, Roman announced that Brock would acknowledge him as the undisputed champion at WrestleMania.

Edited by Debottam Saha