OVW National Champion Jessie Godderz talks about his career, his time on Big Brother, and more [Exclusive]

OVW National Heavyweight Champion Jessie Godderz is about as well-rounded a performer as you will find in the pro wrestling industry. He's not only a standout performer in the squared circle but on the screen as well.

Godderz, known as "Mr-Pectacular" for his impressive physique, is one of the biggest stars that Ohio Valley Wrestling can boast. Not only for his skills as a wrestler, but for his accomplishments as an actor and reality TV star too.

Godderz, at 35 years of age, has become one of the most well-known stars of the CBS reality TV show Big Brother and has numerous acting credits. He's appeared in the soap opera The Young and the Restless and the YouTube drama Tainted Dreams.

A celebrity in several different genres, he's also been featured in several various publications and websites.

In an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling, Godderz discussed his time in OVW, his current reign as the inaugural National Champion, and his success as a television star.

"I always enjoyed watching pro wrestling on TV ever since I was a kid," Godderz said. "I loved WWE and WCW and looked up to top stars like Chris Jericho, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and the Ultimate Warrior. It was my dream to someday become a pro wrestler like them but I never really thought that would happen. I was just a kid growing up in Rudd, Iowa so I really thought that was just a pipedream. Instead, I took up amateur wrestling in high school andactually became quite good at it. In time, I even became captain of my team."

Before becoming a star in TNA and later OVW, Godderz also discovered another passion: bodybuilding.

"In the meantime, while in high school, I also pursued another sport that I also had a tremendous amount of interest in, bodybuilding, and was fortunate enough to experience a great deal of success," Godderz added. "I began working out - and showed so much progress so quickly - that I started entering local bodybuilding competitions and ultimately became The Youngest Natural Professional Bodybuilder in the USA through the NANBF and WNBF. I was only 19 years old at the time."

That lifelong dedication to fitness is where the OVW star came up with his moniker, Mr. Pectacular.

"I came up with it a long time ago when I was thinking about the best way to describe my physique," Godderz said. "I liked the word “spectacular” so I thought…what if I just dropped the 'S'? That would make it PEC-Tacular!! And it worked perfectly! Then I tried the name out on the Season 11 Live Feeds of Big Brother and the Houseguests loved it too…so that was when I knew it was a home run. I then announced to the world on Big Brother that I was Mr. PEC-Tacular!! From that point forward, I would forever be known as 'The Man, The Myth, The Legend…Mr. PEC-Tacular'."

Despite all of his television credits and other accomplishments, Godderz says his proudest achievement has been becoming the first-ever OVW National champion.

"The biggest highlight I’ve experienced in my life so far is becoming The OVW National Heavyweight Champion. It is a tremendous honor and privilege to represent the most prestigious wrestling promotion in the World today, OVW Wrestling, as the face of the promotion. I am truly blessed to hold the most respected and coveted title in the world today… The OVW National Heavyweight Championship. And now being paired up with two-time OVW World Heavyweight Radio Champion Shannon The Dude as my amazing, incomparable manager, I think we make the best team Ever."

Godderz also discussed OVW's upcoming move

OVW has recently partnered up with Kentucky Sports Radio, and is now airing across the country. The once "Little Engine That Could" out of Louisville has now become a franchise that is seen in millions of homes.

Under the leadership of the legendary Al Snow, the company has climbed to new heights, and Godderz says he sees nothing but an even brighter future ahead.

"Moving to THURSDAY Nights will now enable more fans than ever before to watch our show and help us grow even bigger even faster," Godderz said. "Plus, in the US alone, we now air weekly on five major National Cable Television Networks."

Godderz says that his time studying under Snow's learning tree has been an incredibly rewarding experience.

"I have to say that I am truly having the time of my life at OVW, Godderz remarked. "Nothing really compares to the experience I’m having right now. Al Snow was one of my original mentors, and I’ve known him for well over a decade now. I have the utmost respect for him and think he’s absolutely amazing... Beyond words. Al has taught me so much during my career…The best lesson that he taught me was to never give up on your dreams, as well as to always be true to your character and always make sure your matches tell an amazing story that the audience can understand and react to."

As far as the future is concerned? Godderz says he just wants to put on the best show he can for all the OVW fans.

"As long as the audience has very strong emotional reactions to you, then you’re doing your job right."

If you use any quotes from this article, please make sure to credit SK Wrestling.