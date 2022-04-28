"That's never going to happen again"- Up-and-coming WWE superstar on his recent loss against Bobby Lashley

Omos has vowed not to repeat the mistakes he made during his loss to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania.

After going his entire WWE career without being pinned or made to submit, The Colossus finally tasted defeat at the hands of The Almighty at WrestleMania 38. However, the following night on RAW, Omas aligned himself with MVP, Lashley's former manager.

Speaking about his first singles loss on The Bump, Omos revealed that the result at WrestleMania was very upsetting to him. The former RAW Tag Team Champion also claimed that history won't repeat itself as he now has MVP by his side:

"Very upsetting, but I have learned from it. With MVP on my side, I'm sure that going forward, that's never going to happen again." (22:42 to 22:52)

Omos will face Bobby Lashley again at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

The Battle of Titans will continue at the company's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleMania Backlash. The duo also faced off against each other on RAW in an arm wrestling contest that was won by Bobby Lashley.

However, Lashley's victory was short-lived as MVP distracted the former WWE Champion long enough for Omos to launch a sneak attack.

MVP also sent out a message to his former client on The Bump, stating that he will miss Lashley when it's all said and done:

"Omos is a gentleman who has very grand aspirations. And he's intelligent enough to bring me in as a business partner so that he can achieve those goals. Bobby Lashley, to quote you, we will miss you at the top." [33:50-34:10]

𝘛𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘏𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘞𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 @TurnHeelWres



#WMBacklash Bobby Lashley vs. Omos es oficial para WrestleMania Backlash 2022. Bobby Lashley vs. Omos es oficial para WrestleMania Backlash 2022. #WMBacklash https://t.co/wFi57qV7m1

Lashley is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from powerhouses. The All Mighty has defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in the past and will fancy his chances against The Colossus at WrestleMania Backlash.

However, Omos is stronger than ever with MVP on his side and will be determined to take down the former WWE Champion and avenge his loss at The Show of Shows.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit The Bump and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

