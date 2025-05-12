"P*ta madre" - Dominik Mysterio sends a message to Penta after once again beating him to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio sent a message to Penta after beating him to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

Ad

Mysterio handed Penta his first singles pinfall loss on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Dirty Dom successfully retained the Intercontinental Championship against the masked luchador with help from the returning JD McDonagh.

At Backlash, he was once again victorious, this time with the help of El Grande Americano. On Instagram, the reigning champion took shots at his archrival, courtesy of his latest post.

"Tracas, hijo ‘e su p*ta madre…Y que CSPM el @penta_zero_miedo #JudgmentDay," wrote Mysterio. [Tracas, son of a b***h... And what a CSPM @penta_zero_miedo #JudgmentDay (via Google Translate)]

Ad

Trending

Check out Dominik Mysterio's post on Instagram here.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio believes he has surpassed Rey Mysterio's legacy as the WWE Intercontinental Champion

Dominik Mysterio believes he has surpassed Rey Mysterio's legacy as the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. He believes it felt "right" for him to hold singles gold.

Speaking on The Babyfaces podcast, the 28-year-old superstar stated the following:

"It just feels right to finally have some singles gold that's not involving any of the losers that we dropped beforehand. It's nice having no involvement with any other [Rey] Mysterio but the greatest Mysterio of all time, which is myself. The fact that I can go out and do that—everyone was saying, 'You'll never be able to fill Rey's shoes.' [sic] But like, less than five years later, I'm already—people forget about which Mysterio they're talking about because they're usually talking about this one. So, it's been great."

Ad

Ad

Mysterio won the title at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The match also involved Finn Balor and Penta. The Judgment Day member won the title by pinning his stablemate, who surprisingly hasn't taken any issue with Mysterio pinning him to win the title.

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Mysterio as the Intercontinental Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More