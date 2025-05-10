Dominik Mysterio opens up about carrying the WWE Intercontinental Championship

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio captured his first-ever main roster singles title at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the Backlash Premium Live Event, The Judgment Day member reflected on his first Intercontinental Championship reign.

On Night Two of The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas, Dirty Dom defeated Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way Match to capture the IC Title. He also retained his championship against Penta on RAW after WrestleMania.

During an appearance on The Babyfaces podcast, the 28-year-old WWE star claimed it felt fitting to hold singles gold without the involvement of the previous titleholders. Dominik Mysterio believed he had already surpassed the legacy of his father, Rey Mysterio, as the more prominent Mysterio in fans' minds in this Intercontinental Championship reign.

"It just feels right to finally have some singles gold that's not involving any of the losers that we dropped beforehand. It's nice having no involvement with any other [Rey] Mysterio but the greatest Mysterio of all time, which is myself. The fact that I can go out and do that—everyone was saying, 'You'll never be able to fill Rey's shoes.' [sic] But like, less than five years later, I'm already—people forget about which Mysterio they're talking about because they're usually talking about this one. So, it's been great," he said. [From 01:30 to 02:09]

Dominik Mysterio will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship at Backlash

Tonight's Backlash is set to emanate from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Following this week's Monday night show, it was confirmed that Dirty Dom's IC Title will be on the line at the PLE.

Penta lost to the young Mysterio on RAW after 'Mania because of a returning JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace assisted his fellow Judgment Day member in retaining his championship.

After the former AEW star defeated McDonagh on this week's red brand, WWE made a huge announcement. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta is locked for the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash.

Please credit The Babyfaces podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

