  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Dominik Mysterio opens up about carrying the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio opens up about carrying the WWE Intercontinental Championship

By Akash Dhakite
Modified May 10, 2025 14:07 GMT
Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41. [Picture from WWE.com]
Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41 [Picture from WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio captured his first-ever main roster singles title at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the Backlash Premium Live Event, The Judgment Day member reflected on his first Intercontinental Championship reign.

Ad

On Night Two of The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas, Dirty Dom defeated Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way Match to capture the IC Title. He also retained his championship against Penta on RAW after WrestleMania.

During an appearance on The Babyfaces podcast, the 28-year-old WWE star claimed it felt fitting to hold singles gold without the involvement of the previous titleholders. Dominik Mysterio believed he had already surpassed the legacy of his father, Rey Mysterio, as the more prominent Mysterio in fans' minds in this Intercontinental Championship reign.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It just feels right to finally have some singles gold that's not involving any of the losers that we dropped beforehand. It's nice having no involvement with any other [Rey] Mysterio but the greatest Mysterio of all time, which is myself. The fact that I can go out and do that—everyone was saying, 'You'll never be able to fill Rey's shoes.' [sic] But like, less than five years later, I'm already—people forget about which Mysterio they're talking about because they're usually talking about this one. So, it's been great," he said. [From 01:30 to 02:09]
Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

Dominik Mysterio will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship at Backlash

Tonight's Backlash is set to emanate from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Following this week's Monday night show, it was confirmed that Dirty Dom's IC Title will be on the line at the PLE.

Penta lost to the young Mysterio on RAW after 'Mania because of a returning JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace assisted his fellow Judgment Day member in retaining his championship.

Ad
Ad

After the former AEW star defeated McDonagh on this week's red brand, WWE made a huge announcement. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta is locked for the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash.

Please credit The Babyfaces podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Akash Dhakite

Akash Dhakite

Twitter icon

Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.

Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.

From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.

He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications