Paul Heyman sends a message to former WWE star following historic feat

Paul Heyman recently sent a message to a former WWE Superstar on Instagram. Heyman was caught in the crossfire last Monday on RAW but took the time to recognize someone's historic accomplishment.

Gable Steveson was the second Olympic gold medalist to become a WWE Superstar. However, he could not properly transition into professional wrestling and was released in May 2024 after just one televised match. After a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills, Steveson returned to college and finished his final year of eligibility with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He dominated the competition, ultimately winning his fourth Big Ten Championship. He's the only wrestler to accomplish the historical feat.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Heyman sent a message to Steveson:

"CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ONLY 4X BIG 10 CHAMPION IN NCAA HISTORY, GABLE STEVESON."

Paul Heyman shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @paulheyman on IG)

Paul Heyman got caught in the crossfire last Monday on RAW

WWE RAW was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City last Monday. The main event was between CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match. The rivals did their best to tear each other apart, with Rollins gaining the upper hand toward the end of the match.

Roman Reigns appeared out of nowhere to drag Rollins out of the cage, giving The Visionary the unconventional win. Reigns then brutally attacked his former Shield brother before catching Paul Heyman tending to the wounded Second City Saint.

The Tribal Chief got into the ring and Speared Punk in front of The Wiseman. It will be interesting to see how this storyline plays out with just a month to go for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Rumors suggest that a Triple Threat match could be on the cards, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

