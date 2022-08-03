"I felt so bad" - Paige apologized after making real-life friend cry in WWE

Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, says she made one of her best friends in WWE cry after attempting to play a prank on her backstage.

In 2015, the two-time Divas Champion worked alongside Jacka** director Jeff Tremaine on WWE Network prank show “Swerved.” She thought it would be amusing to give Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma, an unexpected makeover. However, the Australian superstar seemingly did not see the funny side.

Speaking on “The Bellas Podcast,” Paige explained how her close friend became emotional after a makeup artist purposely made her look worse.

“I remember I felt so bad for Emma, you guys. I had to do this prank where this makeup artist comes in and she’s doing Emma’s makeup, and she just does it awful and doesn’t give her the mirror until afterwards. Emma just breaks down crying and I’m just like, ‘I’m so sorry, dude, this is just a prank.’”

The recently departed former WWE Superstar added that Emma has “a heart of gold” and she did not mean to upset her. At the time, the Australian wanted to be taken more seriously after performing as a comedy character for many years.

Paige also annoyed a male superstar on the show

The producers of the series had been given a “no-prank list” before filming. However, that list was not disclosed to Paige, who assumed she could mess with anyone on the roster.

The 29-year-old attempted to joke around with Titus O’Neil, but the prank backfired.

“I had this cattle prod and I shocked Titus with it, and he was not happy!” Paige continued. “He just text me recently just to be like, ‘I’ll miss you!’ because he’s just the most amazing human ever, right? I’ve never seen him mad before and he was like, ‘What the f**k, Paige?’ He was like, ‘I’m not supposed to be pranked,’ and of course you don’t want to be electrocuted. That’s not fun at all.”

Cameraman Donald Anderson filed a lawsuit against O’Neil and WWE after the cattle prod incident. He alleged that the superstar kicked a camera out of his hand, causing him to suffer an injury. According to PWInsider, the case was settled in 2019 after all sides came to a legal agreement.

Did you enjoy the “Swerved” series on the WWE Network? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please credit “The Bellas Podcast” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far