"Don't tell Vince McMahon" - Paige cheekily responds to accusations of violating WWE's social media rules

Paige recently had a hilarious interaction with her fans on social media.

It all began when a fan asked for her opinion on current AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. She replied that she's a huge fan of Britt Baker and the AEW star replied back stating that she's a big fan of Paige as well.

A fan then commented on the exchange, claiming that the former two-time Divas Champion might get in trouble for tweeting something positive about a talent from All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE Superstar had a hilarious response to the same as she said the following:

"Oh no. Not me commenting on another wrestlers talent. Someone alert the church elders!"

Another fan claimed that she violated the social media rules of WWE.

"Ma'am, this is a violation of the social media rules implemented by @VinceMcMahon and @WWE. With love, from a concerned member of the WWE universe," wrote the fan.

Paige had another funny response to the same as she asked the fan not to tell this to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The former NXT Women's Champion has been on fire with some of her recent tweets, and this has led to much speculation about her immediate future in wrestling.

Could Paige be making her long-awaited return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2022?

A former two-time WWE Divas Champion, Paige had a highly successful career in WWE that unfortunately came to an end rather quickly. It was her neck injuries that kept her out of action for a long time before ultimately forcing her to announce her retirement from in-ring action in 2018.

Following that, she remained with WWE and worked in multiple roles as the general manager of SmackDown, special analyst for WWE Backstage, and also as the manager of Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) for a while.

Over the last year, the Anti-Diva has made multiple teases via her social media posts about an in-ring return. There is now major speculation that she might be making her return at this weekend's WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Premium Live Event.

If she does return, fans are sure to greet her with a thunderous welcome. Of course, it all depends on whether she is medically cleared to compete or not.

