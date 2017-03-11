WWE News: Paige's family irate over WWE's UK Championship Live tapings in Norwich

Why is Ricky Knight so upset?

Paige’s family, The Knights

What’s the story?

According to an interview with BBC Radio Norfolk, Paige’s father, Ricky Knight, is none too pleased with how the upcoming WWE UK Championship Live tapings in May are being handled by the WWE.

Knight has accused the WWE of sabotaging his promotion’s ticket sales with the timing of their announcements.

In case you didn’t know...

Paige’s family runs the World Association of Wrestling promotion out of Norwich, England, and have done so since 1994.

Paige’s father, mother, and two of her brothers have wrestled for the promotion. Paige’s mother – Sweet Saraya – supposedly wrestled a match while she was seven months pregnant with Paige, unbeknownst to her.

The heart of the matter

Based on the interview, Ricky Knight is incredibly displeased with how the WWE has handled the announcement of their upcoming WWE UK Championship Live show. Knight states that he thinks there’s a conspiracy somewhere and he also thinks the timing of everything is “absolute crap.”

Knight’s wrestling promotion, WAW, runs events occasionally out of Epic Studios in Norwich. Epic Studios is the same venue the WWE is using for the UK Championship Live event in May.

According to Ricky, the announcement of the WWE UK Championship event was made for the express purpose of taking away from WAW’s ticket sales.

Knight’s younger son, Zak Zodiac, was also interviewed by BBC Radio Norfolk and stated that once people see you doing well, they’re naturally going to want a piece of that business.

Zodiac tried to be more level-headed with his response, but Ricky Knight wasn’t feeling the same way. He stated the following:

“The could’ve left it until Monday. They know we’re doing so well. They follow us religiously, it seems like they do. They would’ve known this is the biggest weekend in WAW history. To me they wanted to cut us open with the announcement this morning and putting their tickets sales on tonight. But tough guys, because this is going to be a sellout tonight anyway. Go and do your best.”

What’s next?

WAW is holding shows this weekend at Epic Studios in Norwich. WWE UK Championship Live will take place on May 5th and 6th.

Sportskeeda’s take

Since Vince McMahon took over the WWF from his father, it has seemed like his strategy was to crush anyone who stood in his way of expanding his reach.

Initially, it started with scooping up the biggest stars from rival territories and leaving them with nothing, until they went out of business. As the independent scene in the United Kingdom has become more popular, it seems like Vince sees an opportunity to return to his roots and crush the competition once more.

This may be just another in a long list of reasons that will ultimately see Paige part ways with WWE. We hope that isn’t the case.

