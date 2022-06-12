Paige gives an important update on her neck injury after announcing her WWE exit

Paige has shared a major update on her neck after announcing that she will part ways with WWE on July 7.

Paige's WWE career tragically came to an end in late 2017 when she suffered a neck injury at a house show. She took on several non-wrestling roles in WWE following her in-ring retirement.

She recently announced that she will be leaving WWE on July 7, 2022. The announcement left her fans stunned who were still hoping for her possible in-ring return. In her latest Twitch stream, she shared an update on her neck. Check out what she had to say:

"It's so healthy. I feel like I'm the most healthy I've been in my whole career. I feel I can compete again, 1000%," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Paige retired at the age of 25 due to her injury

The former Divas champion was one of the most popular female stars in WWE during her time as an active performer on the main roster. She has won several accolades and inspired millions of fans across the globe. On December 27, 2017, she competed in a Six-Women Tag Team match at a WWE house show. At one point during the contest, she was on the receiving end of a kick from Sasha Banks. The referee immediately stopped the match, leaving fans in the arena concerned for Paige's well-being.

She announced her in-ring retirement on the RAW after WrestleMania XXX in 2018. She went on to take on the role of SmackDown General Manager and later managed the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) for a brief period. She also worked as a panelist for WWE's studio show WWE Backstage on FS1.

It has been four long years since the Former NXT Women's Champion retired from active competition. Over the years, her fans have rooted for her to make to make a miraculous return to the ring. Judging by the latest update on her neck injury, it looks like an in-ring return isn't out of the question. Unfortunately, it seems highly unlikely that her return match will take place in a WWE ring if she ends up competing again.

