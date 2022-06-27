Paige lashes out following controversial abortion law change 

Former WWE Superstar Paige has taken to social media to blast the controversial new abortion laws in the United States.

The United States Supreme Court recently overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, which will soon make abortions illegal in 13 US states. The law allows a state's governing body to have free reign on the banning or limiting of pregnancy termination in their jurastriction.

States that began inforcing "trigger laws" in anticipation of the overturning include Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Utah.

Social media has been ablaze with people from all walks of life weighing in on the controversial law change. The wrestling world has been no different, with many fans and personalities also giving their two cents, with former WWE Divas Champion Paige being a notable example.

Paige (going by her real name Saraya on Twitter) is vehemently opposed to the change, and has made it known in a number of ways. She's taken to social media to share actual United States abortion statistics:

She also shared a video calling politician Sarah Huckabee Sanders an "idiot":

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Brian Tyler Cohen @briantylercohen Sarah Huckabee Sanders after her gubernatorial primary win: "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom."



Um. Sarah Huckabee Sanders after her gubernatorial primary win: "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom."Um. https://t.co/qNsWoxUmJU What a oblivious idiot. twitter.com/briantylercohe… What a oblivious idiot. twitter.com/briantylercohe…

She then shared a story about her own mother's pregnancy, stating that everyone is different:

"This is my mum. She did not show. And continued to have periods. She didn’t notice. No one noticed. She was on wrestling shows and everything. You can not tell me, every woman knows they’re pregnant. Women’s bodies react different," Saraya wrote.

You can check that tweet out here.

What is the fan reaction to Paige's tweets?

Wrestling fans from across the board have taken to social media to give their thoughts on The Anti-Diva's recent tweets.

One fan apologised to the former champ for the intolerance she had suffered over the last few days:

Toby Michaels @HighlanderToby



you have raised one hell of a woman! Standing up for what is right is not always easy. But very important. @RealPaigeWWE I am so sorry for the intolerance you have been suffering the last few days in defending abortion rights. @RealsarayaK you have raised one hell of a woman! Standing up for what is right is not always easy. But very important. @RealPaigeWWE I am so sorry for the intolerance you have been suffering the last few days in defending abortion rights.@RealsarayaK you have raised one hell of a woman! Standing up for what is right is not always easy. But very important. ❤

Another praised her for using facts and statistics to prove her point, adding that no one should have control over the body of another:

Eric McClurg @ncis4241 @RealPaigeWWE What is wrong with these people using data to prove themselves right over doing something so wrong? No one should ever have the right to tell someone what they can or cannot do with their own body! @RealPaigeWWE What is wrong with these people using data to prove themselves right over doing something so wrong? No one should ever have the right to tell someone what they can or cannot do with their own body!

One fan shared the heartbreaking story of her own abortion experience:

Crystle @ChrissySatan @RealPaigeWWE Hardest thing I ever done.. For health reasons I had to get one when I was 5 weeks... I don't think I would have made it honestly. I've had 3 miscarriages since then. Proud of you Saraya, stick up for what you believe in! @RealPaigeWWE Hardest thing I ever done.. For health reasons I had to get one when I was 5 weeks... I don't think I would have made it honestly. I've had 3 miscarriages since then. Proud of you Saraya, stick up for what you believe in!

Paige may be leaving WWE soon, but she seems to be as fiery and outspoken as ever. It will be interesting to see where the former WWE Divas Champion will pop up next. You can read more about her by clicking right here.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far