Watch: Paige posts 12-year-old throwback video wrestling with her brother

WWE Superstar Paige recently shared a throwback video on social media of her training with her brother when she was a teenager.

The former Divas Champion was one of the top female wrestlers in WWE, but her career was unfortunately cut short due to injury. She hasn't competed in the ring since 2017, four years ago.

Paige took to Twitter to post a video of her training with her brother Zak Zodiac back from her teen days. Although she's still in her twenties, The Anti-Diva is a wrestling veteran, as she made her debut at the age of 13.

Her life was documented in the 2019 film Fighting with My Family, which included a similar scene of her training with her brother. You can check out her tweet below:

"Little throwback training with my brother Zak Zodiac 17 and 18 years old. I dunno who I thought I was flying around like that.. So might say saRAYa mysterio LOL," Paige captioned.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Little throwback training with my brother @TheZakZodiac 17 and 18 years old. I dunno who I thought I was flying around like that.. So might say saRAYa mysterio LOL Little throwback training with my brother @TheZakZodiac 17 and 18 years old. I dunno who I thought I was flying around like that.. So might say saRAYa mysterio LOL https://t.co/qLbJAu3smG

The WWE Universe is eagerly awaiting Paige's in-ring return

The Anti-Diva made her main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania in 2014, where she quickly defeated AJ Lee to capture the Divas Title. She was also the NXT Women's Champion at the time, making her a double champion.

In 2018, she publicly announced her retirement from in-ring competition due to injury. Her last televised match was on the December 25th, 2017, episode of Monday Night RAW, where she, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville defeated the team of Bayley, Mickie James & Sasha Banks in a six-woman tag team match.

She served as the General Manager of SmackDown for a few months. Stars such as Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Nikki Bella have all faced career-threatening injuries but returned into the ring eventually.

Hence, many wrestling fans were hoping to see her as a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, but that didn't happen.

Would you like to see her back in the ring soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Angana Roy