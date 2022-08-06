Paige on Randy Orton's reaction to her finisher after defeating former WWE star 

Former WWE Superstar Paige (real-life Saraya Bevis) recently revealed Randy Orton's reaction to her finisher after she defeated AJ Lee for the Divas Championship in 2014.

The Anti-Diva pinned The Black Widow after hitting her with the Paige Turner to capture the title in her debut match on RAW. She held the gold for 85 days before losing it back to AJ Lee in June. At the time, Paige was also the reigning NXT Women's Champion. She remains the only woman to have held the NXT and Divas Titles simultaneously.

During her Turning The Paige panel as part of Starrcast V, the former WWE Superstar stated that she hated performing the Paige Turner and decided to change her finisher after Randy Orton questioned her about using the move to defeat AJ Lee.

“AJ [Lee] as like ‘Okay, the only thing I don’t want is a submission. Just beat me clean, I don’t want to tap out.’ I’m like, ‘Sounds good.’ I hate the Paige Turner, by the way. The reason why I stopped doing it is because after that match, I came back and Randy [Orton] was like, ‘You beat her with a leg sweep?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t help it,’ that kind of move, you need two people and timing. But whatever, I had two other finishers I could pull out.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Paige claims that AJ Lee didn't let anybody know about her retirement until after WWE WrestleMania 31

At WrestleMania 31, The Anti-Diva teamed up with AJ Lee to take on The Bella Twins in a tag team match. This was Lee's last match in WWE before her retirement from in-ring competition.

Paige said that the former women's champion only waited until after the event to reveal that she was retiring from wrestling.

"We didn't really know it was going to be her last match. Afterward, she just told me 'I don't know if I'm going to continue after this,' so she didn't let us know that which I think is really sweet because I love AJ [Lee] and we were such good friends - we still are good friends. I just mean that we were traveling together and we would always try to keep kayfabe." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Paige was forced to retire from wrestling several years ago due to a serious injury. Her contract with WWE expired last month, and she is currently a free agent. It remains to be seen whether she'll return to the company sometime in the future.

