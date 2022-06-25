"Man this feels good" - Paige reacts to WWE legend's recent praise of her 

Paige recently took to social media to respond to the comments made about her by former WWE Superstar William Regal.

Speaking on his podcast, Gentleman Villian, William Regal reminisced about Paige and Emma's match in 2013, which saw the anti-diva beat Emma to become the first-ever NXT Women's Champion. The former Intercontinental Champion went on to praise both stars, stating that they were the foundation of what was to come in the WWE's women's division.

Following his kind words, the former Divas Champion took to Twitter to respond to her compatriot:

"William Regal is saying this, man this feels good!" H/T Twitter

While Paige has not competed in the ring since 2018, the English-born wrestler remains one of the most popular performers in the business.

Paige has commented on her upcoming post-WWE appearance

Following her recent announcement that she will no longer be signed with WWE from July 7, many have wondered what the next move will be for the former General Manager of SmackDown.

Earlier this week, fans of the former Divas Champion got their answer. She was confirmed to make an appearance at the wrestling convention, Starrcast, doing some meet-and-greets with fans.

Following the announcement, Paige took to social media to express her excitement about seeing many of her colleagues and friends at the convention.

"I know I’m so excited to see the family and also all the fans again!! (Renee Paquette the most though)." H/T Twitter

Alongside her at Starrcast will be a long line of wrestling greats including Arn Anderson and Lex Luger, as well as Ric Flair, who will be competing in the ring one last time for his final match. Starrcast takes place on the weekend of SummerSlam, July 29 to July 31 in Nashville, Tennesee.

