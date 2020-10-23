Paige recently took to her Twitter handle and reacted to her old finisher being used by Nina Samuels on an episode of NXT UK.

Nina Samuels used the Swinging Leg Hook Fireman's Carry Slam, a move popularized as the 'Paige Turner' by the former Divas Champion during her time in NXT and the initial phase on the main roster. Paige retweeted the GIF in which Nina Samuels hit the finisher on Amale on this week's NXT UK, and she wrote the following to accompany her tweet:

"That move won me the divas championship on my first day.. not surprised you won yours with it too @NinaSamuels123"

That move won me the divas championship on my first day.. not surprised you won yours with it too @NinaSamuels123 🔥 https://t.co/w0BvHUqK7t — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 22, 2020

The 'Paige Turner' did help Paige capture the Divas Championship from AJ Lee in her main roster debut match on RAW in April 2014.

Paige's big milestone

Paige recently completed a significant milestone in her sobriety. The former WWE NXT Women's Champion finished two years of sobriety, and she posted the following on Instagram:

Verified I've posted something like that before. But so proud of my progress! 2 years of soberness. Mumma feeling goooooddd. Swipe and you'll see my big bro @roybevis_knight_ he is 6 weeks in of being sober and I'm SO proud!!! He aged backwards in just under 2 months. Please throw some support in the comments, he deserves it 😊 Can't wait for him to come visit me and ronnie for his 40th in February 🥺👏🏻❤️

Updates on Paige's neck and possible in-ring return

Advertisement

Paige wrestled her last match in December 2017 at an MSG show, during which she suffered another neck injury. The impact on her neck forced Paige to retire for the second time in her career.

Paige has undergone multiple fusion surgeries, and as revealed by the Superstar herself, she has six screws in her neck. The 28-year-old Superstar recently revealed that her neck feels wonderful before teasing a potential in-ring return.

Let’s wrestle 🙏🏼 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 10, 2020

Edge returning to the ring has re-ignited hope amongst several retired performers who were left with no option but to end their in-ring careers due to severe neck injuries.

However, the decision to let Paige wrestle again would come down to the WWE doctors. Paige's chances of being cleared to wrestle, considering her turbulent injury history, aren't that bright.

You can, however, find Paige on Twitch, where she streams regularly.